Mattie's Call issued for missing 34-year-old Clayton County man

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 34-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated for him.

Ronald Best (Clayton County Police Department)

Ronald Best was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Red Road in Ellenwood.

Clayton County police said Best has been diagnosed with autism and anxiety.

Best is described by police as being 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 318 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray pants and brown boots.

Anyone who sees Best is asked to call 911 immediately.