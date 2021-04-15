Mattie's Call issued for missing 14-year-old Stockbridge girl

article

Clayton County police need your help to find a missing 14-year-old girl who they believe ran away from home.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 14-year-old Esterya Braceo.

Officials with the Clayton County Police Department say Braceo left her home on the 3,000 block of Mt. Zion Road in Stockbridge Wednesday night.

The missing teen reportedly suffers from depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

She is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall with a weight of around 156 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say Braceo was last seen wearing a black jacket with a grey color underneath, blue jeans, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information on where Esterya Braceo could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 4773747.

