Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County man with dementia

Clayton County police need your help finding a missing man with dementia.

Police say 78-year-old Thomas Hutchens was last seen Thursday around 6 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Village Lane in Jonesboro.

According to police, Hutchens has been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

Hutchens is described as being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

While what the missing man was wearing last is unknown, his family says he could be driving his gray 2005 Toyota Camry.

If you have any information about where he might be, please give the Clayton County Police Department a call at (770) 477-3550.

