Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:49PM
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Photo of missing Carl Donnell Arnold. (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 56-year-old Carl Donnell Arnold.

Mr. Arnold was said missing on Monday as he was last seen on Ira St., Atlanta police reported.

Authorities say Mr. Arnold suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing tan/blue shorts and a multi-colored shirt. 

Officials describe him as 5-feet-9-inches tall weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Arnold, please call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.