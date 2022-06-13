Mattie's Call issued for missing Atlanta man

article

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 56-year-old Carl Donnell Arnold.

Mr. Arnold was said missing on Monday as he was last seen on Ira St., Atlanta police reported.

Authorities say Mr. Arnold suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing tan/blue shorts and a multi-colored shirt.

Officials describe him as 5-feet-9-inches tall weighing about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Arnold, please call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.