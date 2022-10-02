Mattie's Call issued for 81-year-old DeKalb County man

article

Police in DeKalb County said authorities are searching for an 81-year-old man diagnosed with dementia who hasn't been seen since Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wilber Simmons was last seen at around 4 p.m. Saturday on Panola Mill Court in Lithonia.

Investigators don't know what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but said is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Officials said he may be traveling in a 2021 gray Nissan Sentra or on foot. Authorities have not explained if they think he was driving or if someone may have picked him up.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police investigators at 770-7247710.