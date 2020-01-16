Mattie's Call issued for 61-year-old Haralson County man

article

Deputies in Haralson County are searching for a missing 61-year-old man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated.

Brian Lee Sanders was last seen on Wednesday around 4 p.m. at Terry's Market located at 25 Mormon Church Rd in Buchanan, Georgia, according to Haralson County deputies.

Sanders is described by deputies as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 215 pounds, with blue eyes, and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black T-shirt, blue jeans and brown walking shoes.

Deputies said Sanders may be driving a silver 2005 Honda Odyssey with Georgia tag RFL9507.

Sanders was diagnosed with recently diagnosed with dementia, deputies said.

Anyone who sees Sanders is asked to call 911 immediately.