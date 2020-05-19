Mattie's Call issued for 61-year-old Atlanta woman

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 61-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Sharon Denise Clark was last seen along Parkway Dr. NE around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Atlanta police said.

Clark is described by police a being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and black and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, a black hat, and blue pants.

Police said Clark has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.