Mattie's Call issued for 54-year-old Clayton County woman

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Gladys Glenn was last seen on Jan. 4 following her release from a hospital in Monroe, Georgia, the Clayton County Police Department said. She was supposed to take an UBER to her new home the following day, but never arrived, police said.

Police described Glenn as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Glenn has been diagnosed with psychosis, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia, police said.

There is the added urgency of finding her due to the cold weather.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

