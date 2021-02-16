Mattie's Call issued for 30-year-old Riverdale man

article

Riverdale police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 30-year-old Alvin Maurice Williams.

Police say Williams was last seen Monday night at 9 at an apartment building on the 8,000 block of Taylor Road.

Williams is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing a navy-blue striped sweater, a black jacket, khaki pants, and tan Timberland boots.

Police believe he might be traveling in a red 2000 Toyota Camry with the Georgia license plate RYB5711.

Advertisement

(Riverdale Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of ALVIN MAURICE WILLIAMS, they are asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.