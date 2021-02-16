Expand / Collapse search

Mattie's Call issued for 30-year-old Riverdale man

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Riverdale
Alvin Williams (Riverdale Police Department) (Riverdale Police Department)

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Riverdale police are searching for a missing 30-year-old man who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 30-year-old Alvin Maurice Williams.

Police say Williams was last seen Monday night at 9 at an apartment building on the 8,000 block of Taylor Road.

Williams is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The missing man was last seen wearing a navy-blue striped sweater, a black jacket, khaki pants, and tan Timberland boots.

Police believe he might be traveling in a red 2000 Toyota Camry with the Georgia license plate RYB5711.

(Riverdale Police Department)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of ALVIN MAURICE WILLIAMS, they are asked to contact 9-1-1 or the Riverdale Police Department at 770-996-3382.