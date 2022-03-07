Mattie's Call issued for 20-year-old Riverdale woman

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing Riverdale woman last seen on Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Alicia Scott was last seen around 8:30 a.m. at her home in the 1400 block of Wynthrope Cove in Riverdale, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Police describe Scott as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing about 224 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and sweatpants with pink sneakers. She is known to walk with a cane.

Scott has been diagnosed with memory loss issues due to past injuries.

Police said she is known to visit the Riverdale Walmart.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____