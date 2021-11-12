Mattie's Call issued for 12-year-old Jonesboro boy

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Isaiah Hawk left his home located in the 600 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro without permission on Thursday, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Hawk is described by police as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, red and white speckled shirt with a dinosaur on the front, black jeans with patches, and black Air Force 1 shoes.

Police said Hawk has been diagnosed with ADHD and mood disorder.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

