Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Watch
from SAT 9:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Troup County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 12:30 PM EST, Clay County

Mattie's Call issued for 12-year-old Jonesboro boy

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
Isaiah Hawk article

Isaiah Hawk (Clayton County Police Department)

JONESBORO, Ga. - Police in Clayton County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Isaiah Hawk left his home located in the 600 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro without permission on Thursday, the Clayton County Police Department said.

Hawk is described by police as being 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, red and white speckled shirt with a dinosaur on the front, black jeans with patches, and black Air Force 1 shoes.

Police said Hawk has been diagnosed with ADHD and mood disorder.

Anyone who sees him should call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS