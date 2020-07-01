Mattie's Call for missing 83-year-old Gwinnett County woman who requires medical attention

article

Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman who requires medical attention. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Eat Uy was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday leaving her home in the 1500 block of Addies Place in Lawrenceville, the Gwinnett County Police Department says. Police say she was going out for a walk but didn’t return.

Police describe Uy as being about 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white pants and brown shoes.

Eat Uy (Gwinnett County Police Department)

She is likely still walking.

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately.