Mattie's Call for missing 73-year-old Atlanta man

article

A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been activated for a missing 73-year-old man

John Spear was last seen along Westlake Avenue on Saturday, according to Atlanta police.

Spear is described by police as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray and black hair tied into a long ponytail.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately or the Atlanta Police Homicide/ Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.