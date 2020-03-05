Mattie's Call for missing 58-year-old Atlanta man

article

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 58-year-old man. A Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been activated.

Mitchell Lambert has not been seen since Sunday but was reported missing Thursday, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said Lambert lives in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Police describe Lambert as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

Lambert has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to the police.

Police said they brought K-9 officers into the area to search for Lambert, but it was unsuccessful.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.