Mattie's Call for 70-year-old man in DeKalb County

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a missing 70-year-old man who is not a resident of Georgia and may be suffering from dementia, police said. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Willie Edmond Roey was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 4500 block of Dogwood Farm Drive, police said. He had walked away from a relative's home.

Roey is described by police as being 6-feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Police said he is missing a finger on his right hand.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone who sees Roey should call 911 immediately.