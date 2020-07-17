Mattie's Call for 29-year-old man missing from Riverdale

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 29-year-old man last seen Friday morning at a strip mall along Highway 85. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Robert Cowles was last seen around 11:45 a.m. at the strip mall located at 8484 Highway 85 in Riverdale, police said. Cowles reportedly walked away from the area and didn’t return, police said.

Police describe Cowles as being 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing about 230 pounds, with black hair, ad brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Cowles has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.