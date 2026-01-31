Snow blankets Gainesville; deep freeze expected

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Meriwether County, Troup County, Haralson County, Morgan County, Walker County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pike County, Jasper County, Hall County, Oglethorpe County, Butts County, Whitfield County, Pickens County, Douglas County, Banks County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Coweta County, Lamar County, Towns County, Oconee County, Walton County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Clayton County, Madison County, Fayette County, Murray County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Bartow County, North Fulton County, Gordon County, Polk County, Dade County, Rockdale County, Carroll County, Jackson County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Dawson County, Fannin County, Union County, Upson County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Henry County, Paulding County, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, White County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Madison County, Lumpkin County, Murray County, Towns County, Butts County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Morgan County, Oconee County, North Fulton County, Walton County, Putnam County, Union County, Clayton County, White County, Hall County, Henry County, Rockdale County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Pickens County, Greene County, Fannin County, Cobb County, Gwinnett County, Dawson County, Jasper County, DeKalb County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Clarke County, Banks County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Elbert County, Hart County, Stephens County, Franklin County
Cold Weather Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Clay County

By
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville received about 4 inches of snow on Saturday. Many residents enjoyed the winter weather before a deep freeze sets in overnight. 

The Brief

    • A winter storm has dusted the "Hallmark City" with nearly 4 inches of snow.
    • Temperatures have plummeted as a deep freeze sets in overnight.
    • As of Saturday night, the "feels like" temperature has dropped to 1 degree.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -  A winter storm blanketed Gainesville with nearly 4 inches of snow Saturday, transforming the "Hallmark City" into a winter wonderland before dangerous freezing temperatures moved into the region.

What we know:

While the snow provided a scenic backdrop for residents, it created hazardous travel conditions throughout the morning.

The city of Gainesville, Hall County,  and the Georgia Department of Transportation worked nonstop to clean the roads.  

As of Saturday evening, the "feels like" temperature in the city has dropped to 1 degree.

While the snowfall has since ceased, a deep freeze has set in across the area.

Earlier in the day, heavy snow significantly reduced visibility on I-985, with snow nearly covering the lanes.

What they're saying:

"Roads are solid; Gainesville has done a good job," Kristian Martin said.

Martin, who lives in Gainesville, felt the snow only added to the area's charm. "Gainesville is a magical place—Hallmark city, you know? It's a snow day, definitely a snow day."

Local friends gathered outside early to take advantage of the rare accumulation.

"When you woke up and saw the snow, what did you think? Let's play," said Kalyn Columbo. Her friend, Emily Sauls, was equally impressed by the volume of snow. "I've never seen this much snow before, so I wanted to build a snow angel," Sauls said.

One resident, Brando Araujo, refused to let the weather stop his daily fitness routine.

"I'm doing a light little cool down and stuff," Araujo said. "Yesterday I had a good run, the weather was a lot better, but today I thought, you know what, let's go out and do a little run."

Despite the freezing air, Araujo opted for shorts during his workout.

"Well, really, for me it's a mobility thing, so it makes it a lot easier to run," he said.

To handle the cold on his exposed skin, he relied on a runner's trick. "They put on Vaseline before races, and it protects the skin from getting cold."
 

The Source: This is a FOX 5 original report where Tara Jabour spoke with Gainesville residents. 

