East Point police issue Mattie's Call in search for missing teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police issued a Mattie's Call in their search for missing 16-year-old Derrick Slaughter. (East Point Police Department)

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are seeking the public's assistance in their search for a missing 16-year-old. 

According to investigators, Derrick Slaughter was last seen on March 24 around 2:30 p.m. near Fairburn Road.

He is mentally challenged, officials said. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Slaughter is described as an African-American male with brown eyes, black hair, weighing around 130 pounds, and standing 5 ft. and 1 in. tall. A tattoo with the letters "LLR" on his arm. Prior to his disappearance Slaughter was seen wearing a black shirt and blue sweatpants.

Investigators believe Slaughter may have run away from home.

Anyone with information on Slaughters whereabouts should contact the East Point Police Department at 404-765-1142.

