Mattie's Call: Clayton County police search for missing Jonesboro man

Clayton County police are searching for a missing Jonesboro man diagnosed with multiple disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jeremiah Steed, 35, was last seen on Saturday morning on Finsbury Court.

Officials say Steed is diagnosed with Autism, Bipolar and Schizophrenia disorders. He was described as 6-feet-2-inches, about 220 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, green shirt with stripes, blue jeans and black shoes.

Police are not sure which way he may have been traveling, but anyone who sees him is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648 immediately.