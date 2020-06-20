Mattie's Call canceled, 72-year-old disabled man found safe

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office ended their search for a missing 72-year-old man after he was found safe Saturday evening.

According to investigators, Guy Antoine had last been seen Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Frencrest Place in Douglasville.

Police described Antoine as a black male around 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair. He is known to suffer from dementia and has diabetes as well as a pacemaker.

During the time of his disapperance, Antoine was seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, with white jeans, white sneakers, and a silver watch.

