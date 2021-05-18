Mattie's Call issued for missing 15-year-old Jonesboro girl

article

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Jonesboro girl. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Brianna Browning was with her mother at the McDonalds on Tara Blvd. on Monday, the Clayton County Police Department. Browning came across some of her friends there and left the restaurant with them, police said.

Police describe Browning as being 4-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, purple pants, and brown shoes.

Browning has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, police said. Her family is concerned she is suicidal.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

