Mattie's Call: 79-year-old man missing from Emory University Hospital

The Emory Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Emory Bowers, a 79-year-old man with disabilities who was last seen on Aug. 22 at 4:36 p.m. near Emory University Hospital, located at 1364 Clifton Road.

Bowers is described as a white male, standing 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and thin gray hair. He also has noticeable signs of early-stage Alzheimer's or dementia, struggles with alcoholism, and suffers from psoriasis. The clothing Bowers was wearing at the time of his disappearance is currently unknown.

Bowers was last seen on foot, and authorities are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions.

Anyone with information on Emory Bowers' whereabouts is urged to contact 911 immediately or reach out to the Emory Police Department.