Mattel honors poet Maya Angelou with Barbie doll

Beloved American poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is being honored by Mattel with her own Barbie doll.

It's part of the company's Inspiring Women series.

The doll features her wearing a floor-length floral print dress and head wrap.

The accessories include a golden ring, watch, earrings, bracelet, and a copy of her memoir "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings."

The Barbie is being released seven years after Angelou's death.

