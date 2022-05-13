Sheriff: 'Suspicious circumstances' connected to woman's 2019 disappearance

article

Deputies are hoping you can help them in their search for Paulding County woman who has been missing for over two and a half years.

Officials say 43-year-old Paulding County resident Matilde Gonzalez was last seen in Cobb County on October 11, 2019.

Her family, who reported her missing two days later, have not seen her since that date months ago.

Gonzalez is described as being a Hispanic woman with a height of 4-feet-11 and a weight of 130 pounds.

She has dark brown hair that reaches the middle of her back, brown eyes, and tattooed eyebrows.

Officials say they have not uncovered much information about where she may be, but say there were some "suspicious circumstances" related to Gonzalez's disappearance.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.