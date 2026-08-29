Massive tree crashes into Monroe home, displacing family

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The Brief A Monroe family of six was forced out of their home after a massive tree smashed into the house during a recent storm, leaving behind catastrophic damage. The falling tree crushed the bedroom of a disabled, non-verbal girl, but her family says a bed safety panel prevented the ceiling from collapsing directly onto her. Family members are searching for a new place to live while managing the heavy emotional and physical toll of maintaining their daughter's medical needs while displaced.



A Monroe family is searching for a new place to live after a massive tree crashed through their roof during a storm, narrowly missing a disabled girl inside her bedroom and leaving the family displaced.

What we know:

The damage left a massive hole in the home.

No one in the family was injured when the tree came crashing down during a storm, but family members say it was a close call for their daughter, McKenna.

McKenna is disabled and non-verbal. Her parents said taking her out of her home and normal routine has been especially difficult while also managing her medical needs and doctor appointments on top of being displaced.

Debbie Genn lived in the home with her daughter, son-in-law, and three kids.

What they're saying:

Debbie Genn recalled the moment the storm turned into a nightmare for her family.

"We heard this humongous, humongous crash," Genn said. "Our daughter, who has special needs her aide, was in the room with her, and she was hollering down the hallway come, come so we didn’t know what happened till we got to the room and there was a tree in our room, her room."

Genn explained that a safety feature in the room prevented a direct hit.

"It has panels on it, we had one of the panels up and that's what saved her from the ceiling being on top of her," Genn said.

She added that the sudden displacement has taken a heavy emotional toll on her daughter.

"She's moaning, crying, doesn’t know why she doesn’t have her home. It's been hard for her," Genn said, noting the challenge of "dealing with McKenna's medical needs, on top of being displaced and having to get to doctor appointments."

Jeremiah Holliday shared how difficult it has been to watch the house they built their lives in get ruined.

"We brought our kids here. This has been there home since they came home from the hospital. It's been emotional because my whole marriage and family has been in this house," Holliday said.

Despite the loss, the family remains focused on the fact that everyone survived the collapse.

"All of us are thankful that nobody got hurt that everybody came out unscathed, not even a scratch," Holliday said.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the family is currently staying or what the total estimated cost of the damage will be following the storm, which happend nearly two weeks ago.

What you can do:

The family has set up a GoFundMe. You can donate here.