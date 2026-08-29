Man wanted for armed robbery arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff

The Brief DeKalb County Police found a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery hiding inside a Stone Mountain apartment. The man barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused officers' demands to leave. A SWAT unit successfully breached the apartment and took the man into custody without incident.



A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery is in custody after a nearly four-hour SWAT standoff ended safely at a Stone Mountain apartment complex, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police officers were in the area of Hidden Chase searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers spotted the man entering an apartment unit at The Park at Stonehaven complex in Stone Mountain. After he barricaded himself inside and refused to exit, a SWAT team was called to the scene.

Residents spotted a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. The standoff lasted nearly four hours before SWAT officers made entry prior to 8:00 p.m.

SWAT officers successfully made entry into the apartment unit and took the man into custody without incident or reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man arrested has not yet been released by police.

Authorities have not detailed the specific armed robbery incident that initially brought officers to the area.

It remains unclear whether any weapons were recovered inside the apartment during the arrest.