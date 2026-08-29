Man accused in fatal South Carolina cop shooting faced charges in Georgia

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The Brief South Carolina authorities say Columbia Police Officer Christopher DeLong, 29, was killed and Officer David Dymock was injured in a gunfight with a suspect on Saturday morning. DeKalb County Superior Court records show the suspect, 33-year-old Adam Tyler Dowdy, was facing 11 misdemeanor charges, including simple battery and family violence, stemming from a June 2025 incident. Dowdy was also killed in the shootout and had an extensive criminal history across South Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Georgia, police reported.



A 33-year-old man accused of killing a South Carolina police officer in a weekend gunfight had a pending criminal case in metro Atlanta involving multiple domestic violence charges, according to DeKalb County court records.

What we know:

Around 9:27 a.m. Saturday, Columbia Police responded to a domestic dispute call at Holstein Lane where a woman reported a man violating a restraining order by damaging property inside her home, the Columbia Police Department said in a news conference.

Officer DeLong spotted the suspect, identified as Adam Tyler Dowdy, 33, near a vehicle matching the victim's description in the Southeast Park area, the chief said in a news conference. Backup Officer David Dymock arrived shortly before a gunfight broke out.

RELATED STORY: South Carolina police officer dies, 2nd officer hurt in gun battle at park, chief says

Officer DeLong, 29, a two-year veteran of the department and father of two, died from his injuries. Officer Dymock was hospitalized and is recovering, the department said in a Facebook post. Dowdy was also killed in the shooting, according to the department.

Officer Christopher DeLong, 29, was killed in the line of duty following a shooting in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday morning. (Photo courtesy of the Columbia Police Department via WACH)

DeKalb County Superior Court records showed Dowdy was facing 11 misdemeanor charges filed in May 2026 stemming from a June 9, 2025, incident.

Court documents list multiple counts of family violence battery, simple battery, simple assault, and obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call.

Court records showed Dowdy had a motions hearing for the Georgia case scheduled for October 2026.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are broken this evening," Chief William Holbrook said in a news conference. "I hope that our officers know that they’re not alone in this. We will lean on each other in this tragic time."

Chief Holbrook said in a news conference that Dowdy had an extensive criminal history across South Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Georgia, police reported.

In a Facebook post, the Columbia Fire Department expressed their grief for their fellow first responders: "Tonight one brave hero who answered that daily calling, made the ultimate sacrifice. Our prayers are with Officer Christopher DeLong, his loved ones and all who had the honor of serving beside him."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what specific evidence or circumstances led up to the immediate moment shots were fired in the park.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and police have not released the exact relationship between Dowdy and the victim, who called 911 in Columbia.

The specifics of the incident from the DeKalb County case are not known at this time.

South Carolina authorities believe Dowdy was out on bond in the DeKalb County case, but FOX 5 has reached out to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for jail records.