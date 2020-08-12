'Massive' metro Atlanta heroin bust may be largest in Georgia history

A metro Atlanta drug bust has ended with the seizure of what authorities say was a "massive" quantity of heroin and other drugs.

The Atlanta branch of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. U.S. Attorney for Northern District of Georgia, the Atlanta branch of the FBI, and the Doraville Police Department are expected to talk about the enforcement action at 2 p.m., which will be streamed live on FOX 5.

Authorities say the enforcement action led to the seizure of Mexico-based heroin, multiple kilograms of cocaine, multiple pounds of marijuana, over $1.5 million in cash, and more than 40 firearms.

Officials say the heroin bust may be the largest ever in Georgia history.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

