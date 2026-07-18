Massive Interstate 85 pedestrian bridge coming to Brookhaven

article

The Brief A massive infrastructure deal between local leaders and Emory University will soon link Brookhaven to major regional trail networks. The multimillion-dollar Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge project in Brookhaven will move forward without using any residential property taxes. Design work for the pedestrian bridge over Interstate 85 will wrap up next year before crews break ground.



Local leaders just cleared a major financial hurdle to build a massive pedestrian and bicycle bridge spanning Interstate 85 in Brookhaven. The City of Brookhaven, DeKalb County and Emory University approved an agreement establishing the financial framework to move the Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge into its final design and construction phases.

Peachtree Creek Greenway construction

What we know:

Local governments and private partners approved a deal that guarantees no residential property taxes will fund the design or construction of the new bridge. Funding relies heavily on private investments and partner contributions, including $15.8 million from Emory University over the next 10 years. Asbury Automotive Group donated the necessary easements for the western bridge landing, while Emory University provided the eastern easements.

The bridge will span Interstate 85 to connect Executive Park with the Peachtree Creek Greenway. This creates a direct link for neighbors along the Buford Highway corridor to access jobs, healthcare and transit. The project ties Brookhaven’s expanding trail network directly into PATH400, the Atlanta Beltline and DeKalb County’s broader greenway network.

A Phase II project map highlights the location of the newly approved Peachtree Creek Greenway pedestrian and bicycle bridge spanning Interstate 85 to connect local neighborhoods with Executive Park and regional trail networks in Brookhaven on July 18 Expand

Interstate 85 bridge design

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific blueprints or structural details for the bridge design. It remains unclear exactly how long the construction process will take once crews break ground or what daily traffic disruptions drivers on Interstate 85 might face during building phases.

Brookhaven infrastructure timeline

Timeline:

2019: Emory University provided the necessary land easements for the eastern side of the bridge landing.

Last Tuesday: The City of Brookhaven and DeKalb County officially announced the approved financial framework agreement.

Late 2027: Engineers expect to complete the final design for the connector bridge.

2028: The city plans to officially break ground on the project.