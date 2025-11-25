Massive fire destroys former APD deputy chief’s Mableton home

The Brief A longtime Mableton home belonging to a former APD deputy chief was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning. Flames spread quickly, igniting three vehicles and causing a basement explosion. The homeowners escaped, but investigators are still working to determine the cause.



A Mableton home belonging to a former deputy chief of the Atlanta Police Department was destroyed in a fire Tuesday morning, according to Cobb County Fire.

Mableton home burns down

What we know:

Cobb County firefighters arrived to the house around 8 a.m. Tuesday to multiple challenges.

"We arrived on the scene of this fire with three cars burning, the house was burning — well involved in the attic — and shortly after we arrived, there was some type of explosion," said Cobb Fire District Chief Josh Taylor.

The explosion, which partially collapsed the foundation, forced firefighters to retreat and fight the flames from the outside.

"For our safety, we began exterior operations because we knew everyone was out of the house," Chief Taylor said.

Former APD chief loses home to fire

What they're saying:

Willy Taylor and his wife returned to the property Tuesday afternoon, just hours after Mrs. Taylor was released from the hospital, where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

They said they were both home when they smelled smoke and quickly realized the situation was escalating.

"It soon became so thick we couldn’t see," Taylor said. The couple escaped through the back door and called 911.

They lost their entire home, including three vehicles.

"This is one of the worst fires I’ve seen," Taylor said.

Despite the devastation, Taylor — who spent three decades in law enforcement — remained calm.

"All of that damage and we got out alive, so it had to be thanks to God for everything that happened today."

Fire investigation underway

What we don't know:

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire or the explosion. The investigation is ongoing.