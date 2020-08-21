Massive drug bust in Hall County

Hall County authorities issue 20 arrest warrants and seize $30,000 in a major drug raid.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Operation "Long time coming" was a year-long investigation by the Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad into illegal crack cocaine, synthetic marijuana. and prescription pills sales.

Hall County authorities said they disrupted the $1.4 million drug ring that operated out of a house on Black Drive, around the clock.

"Approximately 20 people per hour would go to this residence on Black Drive to purchase illegal narcotics. All hours of the night and day, 7 days a week," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said.

More than 70 deputies, agents, and officers fanned out across Hall County executing 16 search warrants and 20 arrests warrants.

All 20 suspects face racketeering charges, including alleged ring leaders Roger Cantrell, Peyton Hood, and Antwane Thurmond.

Authorities said the drugs came from Atlanta and the Hall County suspects, who are all related by blood or marriage, operated a drive-up drug service.

The sheriff said this operation is an example of the community really making a difference.

"To those who let us know about this problem I can finally say without fear of harming the investigation. We heard you loud and clear. This is a prime example of see something, say something," the sheriff concluded.