Massive apartment fire displaces dozens

A raging fire in southwest Atlanta displaced people from about a dozen apartments on Saturday morning.

A battalion chief said the call came at 3:40 a.m. from near the 2900 block of Belmont Lane and the first units to arrive encountered heavy fire in the center of the building.

Firefighters got the fire under control 22 minutes.

Officials assessing the damage said one entire building containing 12 units was destroyed. The Georgia Red Cross is assisting 26 people displaced by the blaze.

Firefighters fought flames in Atlanta for about 22 minutes. The blaze gutted an apartment building with 22 units. (FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"We just see sparks coming up, and that was it," Charles Davis, a resident said. "We had no time to actually look to see exactly what happened."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No firefighters were injured.

By about 7:30 a.m. fire crews were wrapping up their hoses and clearing the area.

