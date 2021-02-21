Mass vaccination sites set to open throughout Georgia

On Monday, Georgia will open four COVID-19 vaccination sites across the state. The sites will be spread out across the state in Fulton, Bibb, Dougherty, and Habersham counties.

The stage is set at the Delta Flight Museum for the first doses to be administered on Monday.

"When we got the telephone call we said absolutely, count us in," said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chairman.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts told FOX 5 he was thrilled to find out the state chose a vaccine site in South Fulton County.

"The significance of that location for Fulton County is because it's on the southside, but it also borders Clayton County, and that is the area where a lot of underserved people live," said Pitts.

Officials from the National Guard, GEMA, and Georgia State Patrol will help with the operation of all four vaccine sites.

Governor Brian Kemp spent Sunday in Albany touring the vaccination site there. The state is now receiving nearly 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each week. It's not clear when the state will get substantially more, but the mass vaccine sites are designed to handle more vaccine.

"We are really in a position now to service as many people as possible. The only limiting factor for us now is availability of the vaccines," said Pitts.

Each of the four sites will begin by vaccinating 1,100 people a day which totals up to 22,000 people a week. The state is asking those eligible to pre-register for an appointment at myvaccinegeorgia.com.

The wait now is for more vaccine to meet the demand.

"The question now is how many vaccines can we get, and when can we get them," said Pitts.

