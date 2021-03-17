Mass vaccination sites change hours Thursday due to severe weather threat

article

Georgia's mass vaccination sites will be adjusting their scheduled times on Thursday due to the severe weather threat.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Mass Vaccination Sites will either delay opening or close early due to the powerful storm front expected to move through the state.

"Our first concern is the safety of the staff and patients at these outdoor sites," said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. "We are asking for the public’s cooperation as we adjust the schedules, and want to assure those with an appointment that they will be rescheduled quickly if necessary."

Here are the following sites and times that will be impacted:

Albany Georgia Forestry Commission Site: Delayed opening until 1 p.m. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive after 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

The Delta Museum Site, Habersham County Fairgrounds, and Columbus Civic Center will delay opening until 10 a.m. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive after 10 a.m. and hours will be extended to accommodate all appointments.

Sandersville – Word of Life Church: Closing at 11 a.m. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Waycross Mall: Closing at noon. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

Savannah – Gulfstream Aerospace: Closing at 1 p.m. All appointment holders will be rescheduled to arrive before 12:30 pm on Thursday, March 18.

Macon Farmers Market Site – Site personnel will monitor the weather and shelter in place as needed.

All times are subject to change and an email or text will be sent to those with appointments.

