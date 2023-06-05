Man arrested for trying to set fire to McDonough house during home invasion

article

Police say they have arrested the man believed to have tried to set a McDonough home on fire during a burglary at the start of the month.

Titus Lorenzo Murray, 25, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged first-degree arson, first degree burglary, aggravated assault, and theft by taking.

Murray was booked into the Henry County Jail on Sunday.

McDonough Police say Murray forced his way into a home along Parkside Way around 4:30 a.m. on June 1. He was wearing a mask at the time. Investigators say once he was inside the home, he stole multiple items before dousing the bottom level with accelerant and setting it on fire.

The family says it all happened while they were upstairs sleeping.

The man got away after he stole the Rahim's 2020 gray Hyundai Sonata, which has the Georgia license plate WZK147. That vehicle is still missing.

Police released pictures of a man who they say was using the victim's credit card at a local Walmart.

Murray made his first appearance on Monday, according to court records, and remains in jail without bond.