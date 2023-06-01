Masked burglar sets fire to McDonough home, steals car, police say

McDonough police are searching for a masked man who broke into a home Thursday morning and then set it on fire.

Officials with the McDonough Police Department say the alleged home invasion and arson took place around 5 a.m. at a home on Parkside Way.

Investigators say the masked man got into the home and stole multiple items before dousing the bottom level with accelerant and setting it on fire.

(McDonough Police Department)

The man got away after he stole the homeowner's 2020 gray Hyundai Sonata, which has the Georgia license plate WZK147.

Police described the reported home invader as wearing a blue flannel long-sleeve shirt, gray hood, black mask, black pants, and dark-colored tennis shoes.

If you have any information that could help investigators identify the suspect, all detectives at 678-782-6309.