Mask mandate concerns as Atlanta Public Schools resumes in-person learning

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Mask mandate concerns as Atlanta Public Schools resumes in person learning

Parents will have to prepare their students to wear masks as APS welcomes students back beginning next week.

ATLANTA - The countdown is on for Atlanta parents whose children are in the school system.

Doors will reopen on August 5 for in-person instruction. A mask will be part of the dress code -- mandatory -- except when your child is in the cafeteria or outside for recess or gym.

"I support the mask policy," said Georgia Federation of Teachers President Verdaillia Turner. "The question is implementation."

Turner wants to know if school headquarters will provide adequate support staff to bring the entire school community back under one roof.

"Who is going to police this? Students can be defiant. Kids are kids," Turner said.

Turner said teachers should not be distracted from their lesson plans, having to repeatedly ask the youngsters about a mask.

A school spokesperson said parents are expected to make sure their child has a clean, effective mask. Extras will be available just in case.

And public information officer Seth Coleman said "leadership team and teachers" will enforce the policy.

What about a virtual learning option? That was available for those who signed up.

The limited slots are taken. Parents can go on the website and put their child's name on a waiting list.

