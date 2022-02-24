‘M*A*S*H,’ star Sally Kellerman, dies at 84

article

Oscar-nominated actress Sally Kellerman, best known for her role as U.S. Army Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the iconic film "M*A*S*H," has died, the Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

Kellerman’s son confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter and said the actress died early Thursday morning in California following a battle with dementia.

Kellerman has a long list of credits from the 1986 comedy "Back to School," to a television appearance on "The Outer Limits."

This story is developing. Check back for more info.

