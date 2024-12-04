Maryland duo busted using shop vac to steal quarters from air compressors

article

Authorities in Gordon County have arrested two Maryland men accused of stealing coins from coin-operated air compressors at local convenience stores, according to Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, Wilbur Flores and Luis Viera, both age 33, allegedly used a crowbar and a shop vacuum to extract coins from an air compressor machine at a convenience store near Calhoun on Nov. 27. Investigators say the duo attempted a similar theft at another nearby store before being apprehended.

Deputies recovered more than $1,000 in quarters and a stolen license plate during the arrest. After executing a search warrant at a local motel, they found several thousand of dollars in quarters. One of the men reportedly told the arresting officers they had been targeting machines from Maryland to Georgia. Both men now face charges related to the theft.