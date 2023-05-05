Police: Man shoots woman during argument at Atlanta apartments

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at woman during an argument at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting took place Thursday at around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex off of the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman who had been shot in the knee.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital. At the last report, the victim was alert and conscious. Her identity has not been released.

The victim told police that she was in the middle of an argument with a man when he fired at her.

Officers say the man fled the scene in a red Ford Taurus with dark-tinted windows and a temporary drive-out tag.

The investigation is ongoing.