MARTA'S Brookhaven station closing until Nov. 15 for upgrades

MARTA trains on the Gold Line will temporarily bypass Brookhaven Station from Oct. 7 to Nov. 15 as crews work to replace the 40-year-old pavers on the station's rail platform. During this period, trains will continue to operate on schedule, but passengers will not be able to board or exit at Brookhaven Station.

MARTA will provide shuttle bus service to help commuters travel between Brookhaven and nearby Lenox and Chamblee stations. Local bus routes (8, 25, 47, 110) will continue to run as scheduled. Commuters who normally park at Brookhaven are encouraged to use parking at Lenox, Chamblee, or Doraville stations, which offer free daily parking.

Pedestrians and those transferring from bus services at Brookhaven will need to use the shuttle to access rail service at Lenox or Chamblee. Passengers should allow an extra 15 minutes for travel when using the shuttles.

For more information on the Brookhaven Station project, visit MARTA’s website at itsmarta.com.