MARTA temporarily suspending Atlanta Streetcar service

article

The Brief MARTA will halt Atlanta Streetcar service starting Sept. 8 for at least three months due to Georgia Power infrastructure work. MARTA plans to carry out its own improvement projects along the route during the suspension period. Alternative transportation will be provided, and service will resume once all work and inspections are completed.



MARTA will temporarily suspend Atlanta Streetcar service for at least three months starting Sept. 8 to accommodate infrastructure upgrades by Georgia Power, the agency announced.

What we know:

While the utility work is underway, MARTA plans to take advantage of the pause to complete additional projects along the streetcar route.

What they're saying:

Officials say that despite the suspension, alternative transportation will be available to serve riders affected by the service disruption.

Streetcar operations will resume once all scheduled work and required inspections are finished.

What we don't know:

MARTA has not provided a specific return date but emphasized that the service will only restart once the route is cleared for operation.