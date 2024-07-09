MARTA gets $25M grant for South DeKalb Transit Hub

article

MARTA has been awarded $25,347,982 from the Biden Administration to build the South DeKalb Transit Hub over the next few years.

The hub, estimated at 2500 square-feet, will service the following four high-ridership bus routes: 15 (Candler Road), 186 (Rainbow Way), 74 (Flat Shoals) and 9 (Boulevard/Tilson Road).

The hub will be built next to the Gallery at South DeKalb on Candler Road. There will be space to catch or transfer buses, buy fare, use the restroom and get real-time service information for your journey.

"This grant covers almost 70% of the funding for this project and supports the improvement of bus facilities and amenities and workforce development in DeKalb," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ South DeKalb Transit Hub renderings (Credit: MARTA)

According to the White House, the plan is for the new development to revitalize the area, and lower the amount of motorists on the roadway to lower the chance of vehicle-related injuries and the release of harmful emissions.

The hub is expected to open in 2026.