MARTA says crime is dropping

MARTA officials say they have seen a dramatic drop in crime.

Executives appeared before the Atlanta City Council’s Transportation Committee on Wednesday to discuss a myriad of issues.

Officials reported they have seen a 17% drop in crime at their lots and would see another 13% reduction if car thefts are not factored into the equation.

MARTA executives say the police continue to see Hyundai and Kia vehicles being stolen. Videos circulating on TikTok have shown how people can start Kia and Hyundai models by using only a screwdriver and a USB cable.

Some Kia and Hyundai cars sold in the United States over the last decade do not have engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars that prevent the engine from starting unless the key is present.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is reporting the stolen car trend has resulted is more than 14 crashes and eight deaths.

MARTA Police recently received a national award for its bike patrol. It also touted its increased partnership with other area law enforcement for the drop in crime.