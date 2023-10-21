Smoke reported in MARTA Peachtree Center Station

article

There were reports of smoke coming from the MARTA Peachtree Center Station Saturday evening.

MARTA officials confirmed the incident with FOX 5, saying the Atlanta Fire and Rescue had reported to the scene.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 the smoke was coming from the Ellis Street side in Stairwell One.

There have been no reported injuries so far. There has also been no word on the cause.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.