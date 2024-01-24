Man shot by MARTA officer after stabbing 2 people, police say

article

A man was shot outside a MARTA station Wednesday morning after authorities say he stabbed two people and then charged at an officer.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside the Five Points Station on Peachtree Street.

According to MARTA Police, the officer saw the man stabbing two people in the bus shelter area. The man then charged at the officer, stabbing him in the hand. The officer fired two shots, which ended the attack.

Investigation underway after police say a MARTA officer shot a man they saw stab two other people at the Five Points Station (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, and both stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, listed as stable. The officer received stiches to his hand.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.



