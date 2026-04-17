The Brief MARTA is launching its NextGen Bus Network on Saturday, representing the first complete redesign of the agency's bus system since the 1970s. The new network triples the number of high-frequency routes and introduces the Rapid A-Line, the region's first bus rapid transit service. Riders are encouraged to check updated schedules as some low-frequency routes are being discontinued to prioritize faster, more reliable service.



MARTA is preparing to overhaul its entire transit system Saturday with the launch of the NextGen Bus Network, a massive transformation designed to move people across the region faster and more reliably.

MARTA launches NextGen Bus Network

What we know:

For the first time in over 50 years, MARTA is completely redrawing its bus system. The NextGen Bus Network, which officially goes live Saturday, triples the number of high-frequency corridors. This means many riders will see a bus arrive every 15 minutes or less, while nearly a dozen other routes will feature service every 20 minutes or better. Unlike previous schedules, the 81 fixed routes will operate at the same frequency for most of the day, seven days a week.

Atlanta’s first bus rapid transit line

The backstory:

A major highlight of the expansion is the new Rapid A-Line. This five-mile route functions more like a train than a traditional bus, connecting downtown Atlanta to Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, Peoplestown, and the Beltline’s Southside Trail.

"This will operate like rail… rail on rubber tires essentially, so this is the first in the region and we're looking forward to it," said MARTA Project Manager Bryan Hobbs. To keep the "constant moving fast option" on track, buses will use dedicated lanes in some areas and technology that can change traffic lights to keep them moving.

Regional transit shift

Big picture view:

The transformation is meant to reflect how much Atlanta has changed since the system was first designed. "When you think about mass transit in a city like Atlanta, you need more of it," Hobbs said. "Being able to get on something and move pretty quickly to those locations in areas you want to go to work, live and play, this gives you that opportunity." While the expansion adds frequency to major corridors, some low-frequency routes are being discontinued.

Planning your trip

What's next:

MARTA held an event Friday at the East Point station to educate riders on the new network and help them navigate the changes. Transit officials are asking all riders to check updated routes and schedules on the MARTA website or app before they head out Saturday.

The new system is designed to provide a more modern, consistent experience for daily commuters and visitors alike.