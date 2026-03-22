MARTA introduces 'MARTA Reach' ahead of bus network overhaul

The Brief MARTA has officially launched MARTA Reach, a service operating in 12 designated zones across metro Atlanta. The service was launched before MARTA's NextGen Bus Network overhaul, which is scheduled to go live on April 18. Commuters can test the service for free until March 28, when it will transition to a standard $2.50 fare.



MARTA is blending public transit with ride-sharing technology through its new "MARTA Reach" service, offering on-demand van pickups in a dozen zones across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Launched on March 7, MARTA Reach allows passengers to book shared rides within specific geographic zones using a mobile app, website, or by phone. Rides must start and end within a zone and cannot connect to other zones.

Once a ride is requested, a MARTA Reach van is dispatched to the rider's location with a pickup window of 30 minutes or less.

The service operates 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

While currently free during an introductory period, the fare will increase to $2.50 on March 28, the same as a standard bus or rail trip. This fare includes four free transfers within a three-hour window.

What they're saying:

MARTA officials said the Reach service was implemented ahead of the NextGen Bus Network launch on April 18.

"There are some places where we are going to discontinue our traditional bus service," said Ryan VanSickle, MARTA's Director of Technical Services and Service Planning. "There are parts of our system where we have lower ridership, where that ridership is there, maybe a bit more scattered and a bit more dispersed."

VanSickle added that the agency wants to give residents a chance to adjust before the broader network changes take effect.

"It's new to us, it's new to our customers, and so before we go changing the other bus routes around it, we really want to make sure people have a chance to download the app, give it a try, and kind of get a feel for it," he said.

What you can do:

Click here for more information about MARTA Reach and to learn more about its NextGen Bus Network.