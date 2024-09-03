MARTA hosting voter registration event Sept. 17

article

Later this month, MARTA will host a significant national voter registration event as part of a broader effort to encourage voter participation.

The registration push is scheduled for Sept. 17, just two weeks from today. Non-partisan voter registration activities will be held at several key rail stations, including Five Points, College Park, Lindbergh Center, Kensington, and North Springs stations.

Those attending the event are required to present a state identification card or a state-issued driver’s license to register. MARTA's initiative is part of a nationwide effort to ensure more citizens are registered and ready to vote in upcoming elections.