Police training suspends MARTA service at Georgia World Congress Center overnight

Starting Saturday at 10:30 p.m., rail service at the MARTA Georgia World Congress Center/CNN Center was suspended for an overnight full-scale police training exercise.

Officials say the exercise is designed to evaluate emergency response capabilities in the event of a threat to the system.

The training is expected to take place from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Regular rail service is expected to resume Sunday at 5:30 a.m.

Until then, a bus bridge will be open at the Vine City and Five Points stations to shuttle riders east and west.

MARTA officials say customers with questions about rail and bus schedules can call 404-848-5000 or check the schedules online.